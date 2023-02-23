2 more in custody in connection to 2021 double homicide
Two more people are in custody and facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of a man and a woman in Edmonton more than two years ago.
The bodies of Deidra Aldridge, 29, and Daniel Grandbois, 30, were found in a home at 111 Street and 78 Avenue on Jan. 6, 2021.
Neither of the victims lived in the home.
An autopsy found both deaths were homicides, but the cause of death has been withheld for investigative reasons.
On Jan. 27, 2023, Edmonton police issued Canada-wide warrants for Natalie Morin, 41, and Jerad Wuttunee, 34, for first-degree murder in the deaths.
Police say Wuttunee was arrested in Vancouver on Jan. 31 and Morin turned herself into police in Edmonton on Feb. 13.
Three other people were previously charged in connection with the homicides.
