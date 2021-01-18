Two more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, the province reported Saturday.

According to a news release, one person was in their 60s and the other was above the age of 80. Both people were from the Regina zone.

The government also reported 270 new cases on Saturday, along with 235 new recoveries.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 311, or 25.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

A total of 4,043 cases are currently considered active.

There are 199 people in hospital in Saskatchewan related to COVID-19, including 35 in intensive care.

Saskatoon saw the most new cases with 68, followed by the northwest zone with 49 and Regina with 47.

There were 3,071 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Friday.

VACCINES

The province said 2,857 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Saskatchewan on Friday, the highest one-day total to date.

A total of 16,927 vaccines have been delivered in the province.