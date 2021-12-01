2 more step forward for Village of Morrin, Alta. council; no by-election needed
The Village of Morrin saw two more community members step forward for vacant council seats, meaning the village has enough for a full council and will not need a by-election.
Village of Morrin returning officer and chief administrative officer (CAO) Annette Plachner confirmed two new candidates stepped forward by the end of the nomination period, which ran to the fourth full week of November.
Lorraine MacArthur, a retired schoolteacher, and Chris Hall, who has worked in the construction industry, both put their names forward for council.
Since there are two vacant seats on council, the table is now full and no election is needed.
M'Liss Edwards was elected in the October regular election and has already been sworn in as councillor.
MacArthur and Hall will be sworn in at the Dec. 15 regular meeting of Morrin council.
Plachner noted the regular meeting will be preceded by a special council meeting chaired by official administrator (OA) Harold Johnsrude, his last meeting acting as council for the village.
Johnsrude was appointed by the minister of municipal affairs as OA in the fall of 2020 when most of the Morrin village council resigned.
-
Indigenous leaders concerned over B.C. government's old-growth deferral processIndigenous leaders and experts in British Columbia outlined their concerns Wednesday over the provincial government's process to save old-growth forests, while underscoring the urgency to preserve at-risk ecosystems.
-
Horseshoe Resort opens to skiers and snowboardersIt's the official start to the season as Horseshoe Resort welcomed skiers and snowboarders back on Wednesday.
-
Human remains of 500 people moved as St. James Cemetery spends $2.5 million to shore up slopeA slope at St. James Cemetery in Toronto is eroding, sparking a $2.5 million project to save cremated human remains of hundreds of people from sliding into the valley.
-
RCMP are asking for the public's help to identify human remains found near Merritt, B.C.RCMP in Merritt, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to identify the remains of a man whose body was found near the city in late September 2019.
-
Shooting victim dies of injuries; homicide team investigating 'targeted act'A shooting reported in Surrey, B.C., earlier this week is now a homicide investigation following the death of the victim.
-
Despite rising hospitalizations and cases in Windsor-Essex, WECHU not imposing more restrictionsThe new case rate for COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex is now among the highest in the province, at a time when hospitalizations and ICU admissions are also spiking, according to data from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
-
City Clerk will decide mid-January whether Ottawa council returns to in-person meetings in 2022Ottawa’s city clerk will decide in mid-January whether to resume in-person council meetings in 2022, as health officials keep an eye on the new Omicron COVID-19 variant of concern.
-
Air Canada ending flights between Sydney and HalifaxIt was a little more than two months ago, an Air Canada flight from Halifax touched the tarmac in Sydney, marking the return of daily service between the two Nova Scotia cities.
-
'The possibilities are endless': YWCA asks city for $1M in funding for new healing lodgeYWCA Regina is asking the City of Regina to contribute $1.07 million dollars to go towards a healing lodge and ceremonial space in its new building.