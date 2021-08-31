2 more suspects arrested, 2 suspects outstanding after shots fired inside Yorkdale Mall

Toronto police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the weekend shooting at Yorkdale Shopping Centre and two other suspects remain outstanding.

Police provided an update on the shooting Tuesday afternoon, almost 48 hours after shots were fired in the mall on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Investigators allege that there were two groups of individuals who exchanged targeted gunshots at each other in the mall.

“Group one consisted of one male subject and one female subject. Group two consisted of three male parties,” Supt. Steve Watts told reporters.

After the shooting, the suspects in group one fled the scene in a vehicle and were located by police on Monday.

“This vehicle was tracked throughout the next 48 hours and subsequently on yesterday's date, in mid-afternoon, this vehicle was taken down in the southern area of Etobicoke, and both Mr. Neliko and Ms. Koehler were arrested for the incident at Yorkdale Mall,” Watts said.

The suspects have been identified as Toronto residents Brandon Neliko, 22, and 29-year-old Charlotte Koehler.

Both Neliko and Koehler face charges of discharging a firearm with intent to wound and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

Neliko also faces three other charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

The suspects appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Another suspect in group two was arrested shortly after the shooting on Sunday.

Twenty-five year-old Ayobami Owusu, of Toronto, faces six charges.

When police first identified Owusu they said he was 21 years old but they have since corrected his age.

Watts said the two remaining male suspects in group two are outstanding.

“There are two additional subjects which members of the Gun and Gang Task Force are actively following up on investigative leads. And we have a full intensive search, full assets and resources are being allocated in response to the second and third male,” he said.

Police believe that the two groups of suspects know each other and that group one initiated the shooting.

“I will say that we are alleging that the male and the female were the initiators of this incident...The three males responded in kind,” Watts said.

The cause of the altercation is not clear at this point in time.

Seven rounds fired near Hudson's Bay

Police responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Videos on social media showed several patrons running inside the mall after the shots erupted.

Watts said seven rounds of ammunition were fired near Hudson’s Bay during the shooting.

As a precaution, the mall was placed in lockdown for several hours after the shooting.

No one was injured but an elderly woman was hurt in a fall while trying to flee the area.

A loaded Glock-19 firearm was recovered from the scene, as well as ammunition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from CP24's Chris Fox and Chris Herhalt.