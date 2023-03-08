Threats written on washroom walls at Victoria School

For the second time in less than a week, threatening messages were written on washroom walls at Victoria School in Edmonton, according to a letter sent home to parents.

According to the letter dated March 7 and written by principal Stacy Fysh, two threatening messages were written on a wall in two different washrooms on Tuesday.

Fysh said the washrooms were closed, and school officials contacted Edmonton Police Service and Edmonton Public School security, adding police deemed the messages to be low risk.

Despite that, the letter says a safety plan has been put in place at the school.

Students and visitors are required to show ID to enter the front doors.

Students in Grades 7 to 12 will need to show their student ID at the door, and EPSB security will also be at the school all day on Wednesday.

On March 1, the school was placed "on alert" when a similar message was found on a washroom wall.

Police were also called to investigate that threat.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to EPSB and EPS for more information.