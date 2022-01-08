2 more Vancouver care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks

Vancouver Coastal Health announced two more COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes in Vancouver on Friday, bringing the number of active outbreaks in B.C.'s health-care system to at least 40.

The latest outbreaks were declared at Revera Crofton Manor in the city's Kerrisdale neighbourhood and the German Canadian Care Home in the Fraserview area.

Two residents and five staff members at Revera Crofton Manor have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Vancouver Coastal Health, as have 12 residents at the German Canadian home.

The health authority says it has implemented infection prevention and control protocols in the affected units at both facilities.

Neither outbreak was included in Friday's pandemic update from the provincial Ministry of Health, which listed 38 active outbreaks in B.C. health-care settings.

Thirty-two of those outbreaks were in long-term care facilities, which have seen a surge in infections and outbreak declarations in recent weeks.

As recently as Dec. 22, there were no active outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities.

The dramatic spike in long-term care outbreaks prompted provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to reintroduce visitor restrictions in such facilities as of Jan. 1.

That change prompted a rebuke from B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie, who called on the province to ensure that every long-term care resident is entitled to at least one designated visitor.

“My office is receiving phone calls and emails from family members, including spouses, who were advised they could no longer visit," she said in a statement Thursday.

"For many residents, these visitors are the only people who can motivate them to engage in any activities, and yet they are not formally recognized as essential."

Henry has said the province intends to allow one designated social visitor per resident in care homes, in addition to essential visitors. The timeline for doing so, however, is dependent on when facilities can begin using rapid antigen testing for visitors, which some were able to do this week.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel