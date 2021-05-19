2 more Vancouver Island schools report COVID-19 exposures

A high school in Comox and elementary school in Victoria are notifying parents of recent COVID-19 exposures.

In Comox, COVID-19 exposures occurred at Highland Secondary over two consecutive weeks, from May 3 to May 7, and from May 10 to May 14.

According to Island Health, the exposures are limited to one person who had COVID-19 while attending the school, rather than a cluster or outbreak of the virus, which involves multiple people.

Meanwhile, the Greater Victoria School District says that a COVID-19 exposure occurred at Oaklands Elementary on May 10 and 11.

"If an individual may have been exposed, Island Health will contact them directly," said the school district in a social media post Tuesday. "Notification letters have been sent to the school community."

Anyone who is not contacted by Island Health can continue to attend school as usual.

There are currently five schools listed on Island Health's school exposure website, not including Oaklands Elementary.

Each school remains on the list until 14 days after its most recent exposure.

Oaklands Elementary has experienced a COVID-19 exposure. The dates of potential exposure occurred on May 10 & 11th, 2021. If an individual may have been exposed, Island Health will contact them directly. Notification letters have been sent to the school community. pic.twitter.com/vDT3IJGbRc