2 motorcycles involved in central Alberta collision, 1 male critically injured

RCMP are at the scene of a serious collision in central Alberta on Highway 39 west of Warburg, Alta.

Officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday to a collision involving two motorcycles at Highway 39 and Range Road 34.

One male was found in critical condition and another suffered minor injuries, Mounties say.

Traffic is being detoured and RCMP say motorists in the area can expect significant traffic delays.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or has information to contact them at 780-789-3920 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.