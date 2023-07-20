2 Mounties injured after cruiser rammed, officers bear sprayed in Grande Prairie chase: RCMP

Two police officers and a suspect were treated for minor injuries following a violent arrest in Grande Prairie last week, Mounties revealed Thursday.

Police were pursuing 35-year-old Jamison Hudgins who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly violating federal parole conditions.

He evaded police in a vehicle last Thursday, officers said, so they stopped the pursuit "due to public safety concerns."

On Friday, RCMP caught up with Hudgins in a back alley near 98 Street and 111 Avenue.

"In an attempt to escape, the vehicle rammed a police truck several times before eventually becoming stuck," Sgt. Shawn Graham wrote in a news release.

"The male then discharged a can of bear spray at police multiple times, striking several officers."

Hudgins fled on foot, Graham said, but was arrested in the area.

He has since been charged with: five counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting arrest.

"The Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit is committed to community safety," Graham wrote.

"CRU is able to focus on the offenders who commit most of the crime, as well as target crime hot spots within the community."

Hudgins has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in a Grande Prairie courtroom on Monday.