Saskatchewan reported two new COVID-19 related deaths, as well as 121 new cases on Wednesday.

SASK. PREMIER HINTS AT LIFTING RESTRICTIONS AS SOON AS NEXT WEEK

Lighter COVID-19 restrictions could be just days away for Saskatchewan residents as Premier Scott Moe asked everyone to “hang tight for just a few more days” during the province’s COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

“We should have more to say about household restrictions, possibly by early next week. We'll be taking a close look at all of the other public health orders that are set to expire on March 19,” said Moe.

Moe said he has frequent discussions about lifting restrictions with the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab.

HERE'S WHEN SASK. RESIDENTS CAN BOOK THEIR VACCINE APPOINTMENT ONLINE

Saskatchewan residents will be able to book their vaccination appointment online as early as next week.

This update from Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer came during Tuesday’s live COVID-19 update.

“We expect to launch that appointment system next week,” Dr. Saqib Shahab said. “So for everyone who is waiting to get your shot, and is in the category phase one category we are working to get you vaccinated as quickly as possible.