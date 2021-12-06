2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 48 new cases reported

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Monday along with two additional deaths related to the virus.

There have been 931 deaths related to COVID-19 to date in the province.

There are 634 active cases in the province, following 107 new recoveries reported.

One hundred and thirty Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital including 30 in the ICU. An additional three Saskatchewan residents are being treated in Ontario ICUs.

New cases are located in the Far North West (two), North West (two), North Central (two), Saskatoon (15), Central West (one), Central East (eight), Regina (12), South Central (three) and South East (two) zones and one new case has pending residence details.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 66, or 5.5 per 100,000 people.

Health care workers have administered 1,763,254 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,420 from Monday. There are 840,505 residents who are fully vaccinated.