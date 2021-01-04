Two more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the province of Saskatchewan reported Monday. There are 286 new cases and 96 new recoveries for a total of 3,027 active cases.

One of the latest Saskatchewan residents to die was from the Far Northeast zone and over the age of 80, the other was in their 70s and from the Northeast zone.

The locations of the new cases are:

Far Northwest (18)

Far North Central (One)

Far Northeast (46)

Northwest (17)

North Central (63)

Northeast (Five)

Saskatoon (41)

Central West (Five)

Central East (Eight)

Regina (48)

Southwest (One)

South Central (Eight)

Southeast (Nine)

Sixteen new cases have pending location details.

Two cases previously reported in Saskatchewan were found to be out of province residents, and have been subtracted from the total count. To date there have been 16,367 cases in Saskatchewan.

There are 180 people in the hospital; 145 people receiving inpatient care and 35 people in intensive care.

A total of 4,013 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given to Regina and Saskatoon health care workers.

Pfizer vaccinations will begin in Prince Albert, and Moderna vaccinations will begin in the Far Northwest and Far North Central zones this week.

The SHA processed 1,485 tests on Monday.