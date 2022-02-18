2 new COVID-related deaths reported by MLHU on Friday

Two new deaths related to COVID-19 are being reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The deaths include a woman in her 50s associated with a long-term care home and a man in his 80s, not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

There is also an increase of 85 cases in the past 24 hours, for a total of 31,179 recorded cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another drop is being reported in the number of people in hospital with LHSC caring for 56 inpatients, seven fewer than Thursday — 14 of the 56 are in the adult ICU.

Five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 are in the Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care.

There has been a slight increase in the number of LHSC with COVID-19, now at 144, up from 136 on Thursday.

St. Joseph’s Health Care is also reporting 54 health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases:

Elgin-Oxford – 55 new, 331 active, 10,967 total, 10,491 resolved, 145 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 25 new, 142 active, 6, 054 total, 5,868 resolved, 41 deaths

Huron-Perth – 10 new, 5,508 total, 92 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 22 new, 153 active, 9,582 total, 9,307 resolved, 122 deaths

Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 dropped again on Friday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.

This comes a day after Ontario’s top doctor said the worst of Omicron is “behind us,” declaring that the province reached its peak several weeks ago.