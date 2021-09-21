2 new deaths, 39 additional COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new deaths and 39 new cases of COVID-19.

The health unit says a man in his 50's and a woman in her 80’s, both from the community have died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 450 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 17 people with COVID in hospital – 11 are unvaccinated, four are vaccinated and two are partially vaccinated. There are eight people in the WRH ICU, six are unvaccinated, one is vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are four unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,358 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,575 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 333 cases are currently active – 166 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active, 167 non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

18 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 cases are community acquired

3 cases are outbreak related

12 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

14 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

1 community outbreak

5 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: