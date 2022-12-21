2 new shuttles streamline trip from Calgary airport to resort in Golden

Getting to Golden's Kicking Horse Mountain Resort from the Calgary airport just got a lot easier.

The B.C. skiing hot spot announced Wednesday that it's launching two shuttle services that will make it that much easier to get from tarmac to ski lift.

Starting Thursday, the Champagne Powder Shuttle will operate daily shuttle service from Calgary International Airport directly to Golden for the duration of ski season, until April 2, 2023.

The Golden Kicking Horse Connector will also launch service Thursday, offering 12 round trips daily with an added five round trips on Friday and Saturday evenings. It will offer regular transfers between locations in the town of Golden and the base area of the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

“Providing additional ground transportation options for long haul domestic and international travellers has been a priority of ours," said Joanne Sweeting of Tourism Golden, in a release.

"These two new shuttle services will allow for seamless travel between our closest international airport (in Calgary), the town of Golden and Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

"Additionally, these shuttles align with our commitment to responsible travel by providing travel options that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

A season pass will also be available for the Golden Kicking Horse Connector service to make it more affordable for residents to get to the resort without a vehicle.

Ski lifts at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort have been put on standby the past several days due to the extreme cold, but the resort said in a Wednesday tweet that it hopes to launch Thursday at 10 a.m., providing the temperature rises above -30 C.

Forecasts are showing that the extreme cold will persist through tomorrow.



As a result, we will be delaying our opening times on Thursday, December 22 to 10:00am at the earliest.



Make sure to check back for updates throughout the day.



Hope you're all managing to stay warm! pic.twitter.com/SlGljc6iPY