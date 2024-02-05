2 of 4 people wanted in Tyendinaga kidnapping case turn themselves in

Ontario Provincial Police say two of the four people wanted in connection with a home invasion, kidnapping and assault in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory have turned themselves in to police.

The incident happened Jan. 28 at around 4:30 a.m., at a home on Atsia Court on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. Police said several people entered the home, assaulted a man inside and then took him away. The victim was assaulted a second time and then dropped off in another part of the community. The victim's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

On Thursday, OPP said that two people had already been arrested and charged and that they were looking for four more suspects. In an update Monday, OPP said that two of the suspects had turned themselves in.

Laura Lee Leween, 42, and Jamie Kunkel, 44, both from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory turned themselves in at the Napanee detachment over the weekend.

They are each facing a string of charges including assault with a weapon, kidnapping, and robbery with violence.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Arrest warrants remain outstanding for Patrick Lennox, 37, of Napanee, and Ashley Cummings, 36, of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory on assault and kidnapping charges.

OPP say that if you see these individuals, do not approach them and instead call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is also encouraged to contact police.