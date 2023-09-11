2 officers injured in crash involving unmarked police car in Vancouver
Two police officers were taken to hospital after a crash involving an unmarked police car and a civilian vehicle in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood early Monday morning.
The two cars collided into Oxygen Yoga and Fitness at West Broadway and Burrard Street shortly before 5 a.m., sending shattered glass onto the roadway.
The incident forced authorities to close the busy intersection for hours.
Speaking at a news conference Monday, Chief Const. Adam Palmer of the Vancouver Police Department described the crash as "very serious," but said everyone involved would recover.
"Those officers will be OK," Palmer said. "The party in the other car was not taken to hospital."
One of the officers had already been released from hospital before noon, and the other is expected to be released later on Monday.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation and few details have been confirmed by authorities, including whether the unmarked police car was involved in a pursuit at the time.
