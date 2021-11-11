2 original members of Trooper quit after decades with Vancouver-founded rock band
The founding members of Trooper were here for a good time, but after a long time, they're calling it quits.
Lead singer Ra McGuire and guitarist Brian Smith say they've decided to officially retire from their posts in the Canadian rock band after spending the past year and a half off the road.
In a Facebook post, the Vancouver-founded band says both members have been “unofficially” retired since last year and “decided they're getting pretty good at it.”
They say both have given their blessing for the rest of the band and crew to continue without them.
The Juno-winning Trooper became mainstays of Canadian rock in the late 1970s with their hits “Raise a Little Hell” and “We're Here For a Good Time (Not a Long Time),” which have since become staples of rock radio.
The young act was discovered by Randy Bachman, who signed them to his record label Legend before they exploded in popularity.
