2 Ottawa Fire Services employees charged with hate-motivated workplace assault

Two Ottawa Fire Services employees have been charged with what police are calling a "hate-motivated assault incident" in the workplace.

The incident happened when the two accused and the victim were on duty, police said in a news release Monday. The victim reported the incident to police on Sept. 20.

"The assailant is charged with hate-motivated assault/choking, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, harassment by threatening conduct," police said. "The second member is charged with criminal negligence."

Police declined to give the ages or genders of the accused because they are concerned doing so would identify the victim. Both accused are due to appear in court on Dec. 16.

Kim Ayotte, the city's general manager of emergency and protective services, said in a statement that the city is conducting an internal invesigation and cooperating with the police investigation.

"We are committed to providing a safe and healthy work environment for all employees and are conducting an internal investigation in accordance with the City's Discipline Policy," he said.

"The City of Ottawa does not tolerate any alleged criminal behaviour and takes matters of improper conduct of City staff extremely seriously."

Ayotte said the two Fire Services members facing charges are on leave. The city is assessing next steps as part of its discipline policy, he said.

The charges were laid by the Ottawa police hate crime unit and west district investigations unit.