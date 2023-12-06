2 pedestrians struck by vehicle fleeing from police in North York: SIU
An SUV fleeing from Ontario Provincial Police officers collided with another vehicle and subsequently struck two pedestrians who were crossing the street in North York late Tuesday night, the province’s police watchdog says.
In a news release issued Wednesday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said OPP officers had the emergency lights in their cruisers activated and were heading south on Keele Street, near Falstaff Avenue, on their way to a call at around 11:30 p.m.
The driver of an SUV, who was travelling in front of the police vehicles, appeared to flee and hit a car near the Highway 401 ramp, the SIU said. The SUV continued on, according to the SIU, and the driver then hit two pedestrians, a 24-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, who were crossing Keele Street. The pedestrians were rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
It is not clear if the driver remained on the scene.
The SIU, which investigates any incident involving police and civilians resulting in death, serious injuries, or allegations of sexual assault, has invoked its mandate. The SIU said three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.
