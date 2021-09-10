iHeartRadio

2 pedestrians struck in east Edmonton: EPS

Edmonton Police Service closed an area near 50 Street and 101 Avenue around noon on Sept. 10, 2021, after two people were struck in a hit-and-run.

Two elderly pedestrians were hurt in a hit-and-run Friday afternoon, police say.

Edmonton Police Service closed an area near 50 Street and 101 Avenue in east Edmonton around noon.

Details about the pair's condition weren't available, but they were taken to hospital.

More to come… 

12