2 people arrested by Alberta RCMP in connection with drug trafficking
Two people face charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation that began following a traffic stop earlier this month, RCMP say.
Stoney Nakoda RCMP were on patrol when they found a vehicle did not have a licence plate.
When officers stopped the car, they learned one of the passengers was wanted on outstanding warrants.
They were arrested.
Police say they found a quantity of drugs in their pockets. A search of the vehicle found fentanyl, more than $2,000 in cash, scales, multiple cell phones and other drug paraphernalia.
Dennis Lyndon Wildman, 44, of Stoney Nakoda First Nation, is charged with:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;
- Possession of a controlled substance;
- Possession of a prohibited weapon; and
- Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Jacie Kara Fox, 38, who is from Brocket, Alta., was also in the vehicle and was arrested.
Fox is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Wildman was remanded into custody and Fox was released on a promise to appear in court.
Both will appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Cochrane on Aug. 1.
