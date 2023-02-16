2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler

Following "a lengthy and complex investigation," Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.

Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua died on Oct. 5, 2021, after emergency crews were called to a home in the 2800 block of 14 Avenue S.E. for reports of the boy being in medical distress.

First responders administered first aid, but Gabriel was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the investigation progressed, his death was classified as a homicide and police say a man and a woman were arrested in connection with the case on Thursday.

Officials say it's been a difficult situation for first responders right from the beginning.

"For the past 16 months, we have worked tirelessly to ensure that those responsible for Gabriel’s death were held accountable," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a statement.

"Our deepest condolences go out to those who continue to grieve Gabriel's loss."

Charges are pending against the suspects and they have not been named.

No further details are expected to be released until they are formally charged.