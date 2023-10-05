2 people charged with first-degree murder in Minto man’s death: N.B. RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP says two additional people have been charged in connection to a homicide that happened last year.

A 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were arrested at a correctional facility in Dorchester, N.B., on Tuesday. Police say they are serving federal sentences on unrelated matters.

Devon Mark Hood and Matthew David LeBlanc were jointly charged with first-degree murder in Fredericton provincial court the next day.

The men, both from Fredericton, have been remanded into the custody of Corrections Canada. They are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25.

Police found the body of 27-year-old Brandon Donelan on March 31, 2022, in a wooded area off a snowmobile trail in Chipman after he was reported missing on Jan. 30.

Police then began to investigate the Minto man’s death as a homicide.

Two other people were arrested in connection with the case earlier this year.

Erica Blyth, 40, and 33-year-old Joshua McIsaac were jointly charged with first-degree murder in Fredericton provincial court on June 30.

Police say they both remain in custody and will return to court at a later date.

Police are asking anyone with information on the investigation to call the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

