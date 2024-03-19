2 people dead, another in serious condition after collision in Caledon
CP24.com Journalist
Bryann Aguilar
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Caledon Tuesday night.
It happened on Highway 10 near Old Base Line Road.
Police say the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, police say.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police have closed Highway 10 between Charleston Sideroad and Old Base Line Road.
#CaledonOPP & emergency crews are currently on scene of a collision on Hwy 10 in @TownOfCaledon . 2 vehicles are involved. Extent of injuries is currently unknown. Hwy 10 is currently closed between Charleston SR & Old Base Line Rd. Please avoid the area. ^jb pic.twitter.com/iSFwbPp3Dv— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) March 20, 2024
