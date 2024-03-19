2 people dead, another in serious condition after collision in Caledon

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Caledon Tuesday night.

It happened on Highway 10 near Old Base Line Road.

Police say the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, police say.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have closed Highway 10 between Charleston Sideroad and Old Base Line Road.

