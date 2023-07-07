2 people face multiple charges following crash on Highway 400 in Barrie
Police laid multiple charges, including impaired driving and drug possession, following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Barrie late Thursday night.
Provincial police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes near Bayfield Street around 11:30 p.m. when one vehicle appears to have slammed into the back of another.
Police charged the driver with impaired and dangerous driving, which launchedching an investigation and search of the vehicle, where officers allegedly found $8,000 worth of opioids, fentanyl, and cocaine.
Police say officers also seized drug paraphernalia, break-in tools, and about $1,000 worth of stolen property.
A 49-year-old Toronto man and a 33-year-old Thornhill woman face a combined 11 charges.
Both of the accused were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
