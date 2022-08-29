2 people facing charges following robbery incident in downtown Regina

One person was allegedly assaulted and robbed of money and personal belongings while walking in downtown Regina on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area of Victoria Ave. and Lorne St. around 10:43 p.m. for a report that one person was being assaulted by as many as three people, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS found a man carrying a pink bag walking toward Victoria Park, who the victim alleged to be one of her assailants. As the victim was being treated for injuries, a woman walked past with a backpack, which the victim identified to be her property.

A 34-year-old man from Regina and an 18-year-old woman from Montmartre, Sask., were arrested and are both charged with robbery.

The accused made their appearance in Provincial Court on Monday morning.