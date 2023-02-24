2 people found dead following fire in Moose Jaw, investigation ongoing

Two people are dead following a fire in Moose Jaw that occured in the early hours of Thursday.

Police and fire crews were called to the 200 block of Athabasca Street West around 1:30 a.m., where a residence was engulfed in flames when they arrived, according to the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS).

Fire crews were on scene for nearly 12 hours, and investigators were on scene until 7 p.m.

Eleven firefighters were initially called to the scene, then nine more were called to assist.

After extinguishing the fire, two people were found dead inside the multi-unit dwelling.

The building is divided into four suites, and officers said everyone else was located and accounted for. Those who had to evacuate are being provided places to stay by victim services and Red Cross.

Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis of the MJPS said the extreme cold made it difficult to control the fire.

Officers, the Moose Jaw fire department, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, and the Saskatchewan Coroners office are investigating.

Police are working to identify the people and notify their next of kin, as well as determining whether the fire was a criminal act.

The scene of the fire is unsafe, according to officers, and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Moose Jaw police is asking anyone with information to call them at 306-694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Regina's Gareth Dillistone