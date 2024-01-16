2 people hurt in crash on Ottawa's Baseline Road

Ottawa paramedics say two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Baseline Road in Ottawa's west end.

The crash happened at 9 a.m. Tuesday, paramedics told CTV News Ottawa.

Paramedics treated one woman at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital for treatment.

The westbound lane on Baseline Road was temporarily closed between Navaho and Woodroffe Avenue.

Incident cleared: Baseline W/B between Navaho and Woodroffe #otttraffic