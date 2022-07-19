1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer on Hwy. 22
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A 56-year-old woman died Tuesday after a motorcycle she was a passenger on collided with a deer.
At 1:13 p.m., Cochrane RCMP, along with fire and emergency services, responded to a call about a collision between a motorcycle and a deer on Highway 22 north of Fireside Gate.
A 67-year-old man who was driving and the 56-year-old woman who was his passenger were transported to Calgary hospitals in critical condition.
Early Tuesday evening, Cochrane RCMP issued an update, stating that the passenger in the motorcycle collision succumbed to her injuries, while the driver remains in critical condition.
This is a developing story…
