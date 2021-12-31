iHeartRadio

2 people injured after crash southwest of London, Ont.

Two people injured after a crash at Littlewood Drive and Carriage Road on Dec. 31, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)

Two people were hurt following a two-car crash southwest of London Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Littlewood Drive and Carriage Road shortly after 12 p.m.

Two occupants had to be taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Carriage Road was closed for a period of time while police investigated. 

