2 people injured after SUV hits man, house in south Edmonton

A man who was unloading a motorcycle in his driveway Wednesday evening had to be rushed to hospital after he was hit by an SUV that then crashed into a house.

Police were called to the area of 106 Street and 36 Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

An officer on scene said the Dodge Durango crossed a centre median and drove off the road for several blocks before hitting the man and the house.

The woman driving the SUV was also taken to hospital.

"It does not look like there was any kind of driver impairment, but very likely a medical episode," said Sgt. Rohitas Chandra of Edmonton Police Service.

He said the man was struck on the side of his body and likely suffered a broken leg. The truck he was unloading from was also smashed up and pushed off the side of the driveway.

The major collision investigation unit was assigned to the case.