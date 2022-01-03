2 people injured in head-on crash east of Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Two people were rushed to hospital on Monday after a head-on crash east of Calgary.
Emergency crews were called to 17 Avenue S.E. just east of 110 Street S.E. – between Calgary and Chestermere – at around 7 a.m.
EMS said paramedics took a man and a woman to hospital in serious but stable condition.
A section of 17 Avenue S.E. was closed for several hours while police investigated.
