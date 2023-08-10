2 people injured in plane crash south of Calgary

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash near the town of High River, Alta. on Thursday that injured two people.

RCMP say the single-engine prop plane had just two people on board, both of whom suffered serious injuries.

The plane crashed southeast of the High River Regional Airport, in a field east of Highway 2 between 544 Avenue and 594 Avenue, just before 4 p.m.

Calgary EMS say two adults were taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in non-life-threatening condition.

The airport is located about 45 kilometres south of Calgary.

A spokesperson for Mount Royal University, which offers a two-year aviation diploma, confirms the plane is not one of theirs.

The aircraft appears to be a Beech A35 manufactured in 1949 and registered to a resident of Rocky View County.