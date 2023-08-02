2 people killed in crash in Ottawa's east end

Ottawa police say there are indications speed and alcohol are factors in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end that left two men dead and a woman in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. Ottawa police say one vehicle was travelling northbound on St. Laurent Boulevard and the second vehicle was heading westbound on Montreal Road.

Vojka Orsag says she heard a loud bang overnight.

"I go on the balcony, I see a big fire there and a lot of policemen from all over the place coming," Orsag told CTV News Ottawa.

Ottawa fire says initial reports indicated that one vehicle struck a pole and was on fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, crews confirmed both vehicles involved in the crash were on fire. One vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, while the other had a fire in the engine compartment and the driver was trapped inside, according to Ottawa fire.

An Ottawa fire spokesperson says firefighters extinguished the fires, and crews extricated the driver of one of the vehicles from the wreckage, and transferred them into the care of paramedics.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa two adults were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims have been identified as a 41-year-old man and a 44-year-old man.

A woman in her 30s driving the second vehicle was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Ottawa police say there are indications that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

"The investigation is currently ongoing, but the early indication seems to believe that the vehicle travelling northbound (on St. Laurent) did pass through a red light," Insp. Scott Pettis said Wednesday.

Social media videos taken shortly after the crash showed one vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Photos from the scene Wednesday morning showed two badly damaged vehicles at the intersection and a damaged traffic light pole.

Alyssa Carroll McEwan described the moments before calling 911, when she saw two vehicles collide into each other.

"It was very hectic," she says. "And I'm just praying for the two families in the other car invovled as well."

The Ottawa Police Service Collision Fatal Collision Investigation Unit would like to speak with any witnesses to the crash or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident. You can contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345.

St. Laurent Boulevard was closed from Clarke Avenue to Dunbarton Court and Montreal Road was closed from Eglise Street to the Aviation Parkway for 13 hours due to the investigation. The roads reopened at 1:30 p.m.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez