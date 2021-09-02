2 people killed in crash in West Vancouver; 22-year-old man in custody

Police in West Vancouver say a 22-year-old man is in custody after a crash that killed two people early Thursday morning.

The man, who police did not name, could face charges related to criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm, according to a news release from the West Vancouver Police Department.

Officers said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Cypress Bowl Road. Two 20-year-old Surrey men died in the collision.

"This is an absolutely tragic incident," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in the release.

A team from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was called in and Cypress Bowl Road was closed between Chippendale and Eagle Lake Access roads from 4 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe that speed and alcohol likely contributed to the collision, police said.