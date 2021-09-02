2 people killed in crash in West Vancouver; Cypress Bowl Road closed for investigation

Police in West Vancouver are investigating a crash that killed two people early Thursday morning.

Officers said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Cypress Bowl Road.

"This is an absolutely tragic incident," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in a news release.

"Our investigators are working hard to determine the cause of the collision, and we ask that people avoid the area for the time being."

A team from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is on scene.

Police said Cypress Bowl Road is closed between Chippendale and Eagle Lake Access roads until further notice.