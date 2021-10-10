2 people rushed to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto

A man and a woman were seriously injured in a shooting at a downtown housing complex Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

Police received calls about gunshots near Vanauley Walk and Napanee Court, in the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West area, around 9:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the victims were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Acting Duty Insp. Stephanie Burritt told CP24 that the victims are in stable condition.

"Officers are currently canvassing the complex for witnesses and video," Burritt said.

"There is some information that a car was seen fleeing the scene at a very high rate of speed. However, I don't have a description for you at this time."

Police have also not released any suspect information.

"We will be stepping up our high visibility patrols in the community in order for the community to feel safe," Burritt said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).