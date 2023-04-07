2 people sent to hospital following vehicle-pedestrian collision

A collision involving pedestrians and a vehicle sent two people to hospital on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a collision, which occurred on Green Apple Drive and Green Lily Road around 6:38 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

A vehicle travelling west on Green Apple Drive collided with two people crossing the street at Green Lily Road, police said.

A 26-year old woman suffered minor injuries and a 71-year-old man suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the Regina General Hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.