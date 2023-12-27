2 people seriously injured in Georgetown collision

At least two people have been seriously injured in a collision in Georgetown, Ont., on Wednesday, police say.

It happened in the area of 17 Side Road and Trafalgar Road.

There is no immediate word on the condition of the victims.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Police have closed Trafalgar Road between 17 Side Road and 15 Side Road.

Police onscene of a personal injury collision at Trafalgar Rd and 17 Sideroad Halton Hills. Lanes on Trafalgar Rd will be closed at 15 Sideroad N/B and 22 Sideroad S/B while police and EMS are onscene. At least two persons involved have serious injuries. >jd