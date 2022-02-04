2 people shot while driving in northern Alberta

Two people were airlifted to an Edmonton hospital after being shot while driving in northern Alberta, RCMP said.

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Mounties received a call about two people with gunshot wounds at the Fort Chipewyan Health Centre.

An investigation revealed they had been shot at while driving, police said.

The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and police do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fort Chipewyan RCMP or local police. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers or online.