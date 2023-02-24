2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in five-vehicle crash

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Caledon that injured five people, two of those critically.

OPP says the crash happened around 6:30 Friday morning near Caledon Village.

Police closed Highway 10 in both directions from Olde Base Line Road to Charleston Sideroad for the investigation.

Two people were airlifted to a trauma centre. Police say three others suffered minor injuries.

The section of Highway 10 was reopened several hours later, around 4 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 1-905-584-2241.