2 people taken to hospital after northwest Calgary house fire

Two people were sent to hospital in stable condition Friday morning following a house fire in the northwest community of Royal Oak.

The Calgary Fire Department says crews were called to a home on Royal Abbey Rise N.W. at 12:30 a.m.

They found a detached home that was fully engulfed "with flames and smoke burning through the roof of the structure."

A second alarm was called to bring additional crews to the area while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and protect adjacent homes.

Two residents from the home were able to get out safely, but EMS took them to hospital. Their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but in a statement officials reminded Calgarians that improperly disposing of smoking materials can lead to fires.

"(It) is the leading cause of outdoor fires in Calgary," CFD said in a statement.

"Never put out cigarettes or smoking materials in plant pots, peat moss, your lawn or garden. Use a deep, wide, sturdy ceramic or metal container filled part way with water or sand."

It also said propane tanks, firewood and yard waste should be stored away from the side of your home.