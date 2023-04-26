2 pets dead after fire in north Lethbridge home

Lethbridge firefighters say two family pets died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say crews were called to a home on 18th Street North at 4 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Smoke and flames were found in a basement bedroom and crews were able to quickly contain it.

No one was injured in the incident, but firefighters say two family pets died.

"There was significant smoke damage throughout the home," fire officials said in a release.

The damage is estimated at $200,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.