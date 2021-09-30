2 pets unaccounted for after Saskatoon house fire
Videojournalist CTV News Saskatoon
Miriam Valdes-Carletti
The Saskatoon Fire Department Batallion Chief expects a Rosewood home to be a total loss after a fire on Thursday.
Crews arrived to the house on Pichler Crescent around 4 p.m.
Four firetrucks, police and paramedics were at the scene with smoke covering the area.
The flames started in the garage and engulfed the rest of the home, according to the fire department.
Three adults were in the home at the time, but safely self-evacuated.
The siding of the neighbouring home on the east side was also damaged from the flames.
Two cats are still unaccounted for, according to the Battalion Chief.
A fire investigator is working on determining the cause of the fire.
