2 police officers stabbed in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood

Two police officers were stabbed during an altercation in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood on Monday, according to authorities.

The Vancouver Police Department said the incident began when someone reported that a two-year-old child was being forcibly confined at residential building near Keefer Street and Gore Avenue.

When police arrived at the home, a struggle ensued with a 59-year-old man that left two officers and the suspect in hospital.

Const. Tania Visintin said a third officer suffered an injury to his hand that was less serious. One of the hospitalized officers is expected to be released Monday, but the other was admitted to intensive care.

"He is in the ICU right now but is expected to make a full recovery and be released, hopefully soon," Visintin said.

Officers used a Taser on the suspect, who was also taken to hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released any information on the man's injuries, but said the VPD has notified B.C.'s police watchdog about the altercation.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is tasked with reviewing every police-involved incident that ends with death or serious harm.

Visintin said the toddler was recovered from the scene "safe and uninjured."

A family member called 911 to report the child's alleged confinement at the residential building. Police said they do not believe the child lives at the address.

"Family members had called police to advise that this suspect had this child, shouldn’t be having this child, and this child was being forcefully confined with this man in the suite," Visintin said.