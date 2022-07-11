2 police officers still in hospital after Saanich shooting, 1 officer moved out of ICU

The condition of several police officers injured in a shootout in Saanich, B.C., last month has improved, police said Monday.

On June 28, six officers were injured in a shooting at a local bank. All of the officers were part of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT), with three officers from the Saanich police department and three belonging to VicPD.

The two shooting suspects, 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie from the Duncan, B.C., area were also killed in the gunfire.

Following the shooting, three of the injured officers were released from hospital after they received immediate care, while three others remained in hospital and required multiple surgeries.

On Monday, police said that one of those injured officers – a member of VicPD – was able to leave hospital on Friday to begin recovering at home.

The two other officers, both from the Saanich police department, remain in hospital Monday. Neither officer, however, requires intensive care now that one officer who had been in the intensive care unit since the shooting has been moved out as his condition improves, according to police.

"The support from our community in the aftermath of this incident has been overwhelming," said VicPD Chief Constable Del Manak in a statement Monday.

"I especially want to thank all of the medical professionals who cared for our injured officers and helped them on their road to recovery," he said.

Officers from both police departments continue to recover and participate in re-integration training, which is designed to help treat psychological injuries connected to the shooting.

"This includes consultation with a psychologist, exposure to firearms, acclimation to gunfire, and participant-led training," said police on Monday.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit tip line at 250-380-6211.