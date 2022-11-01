2 police vehicles totalled, 2 arrested following pursuit near Swift Current: Sask. RCMP

Swift Current RCMP reported a pursuit of a stolen vehicle over the weekend led to multiple disabled police units and eventually two arrests.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, an officer with the Swift Current Municipal RCMP discovered a stolen vehicle on the North Service Road. The car was occupied, according to a news release.

The suspect car fled when officers with the Swift Current RCMP tried to stop it. The stolen vehicle allegedly collided with a police cruiser and disabled it, RCMP said.

A second police unit found the suspect vehicle on Highway 1 and tried to stop it. The suspect vehicle allegedly forced the police unit off the road, according to the release.

Immediately after the collision, the suspects drove onto the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Gull Lake.

RCMP explained that the vehicle continued driving against traffic at “extremely high speeds.”

Units from Swift Current Rural, Maple Creek, and the Saskatchewan RCMP Police Dog Services joined the search for the suspects.

The suspects’ car entered Maple Creek before returning to Highway 1. A spike belt was deployed and the suspect vehicle drove over it, deflating two of its tires.

The suspects continued to flee police at high speed until RCMP units forced the vehicle off-road and arrested the driver and passenger.

RCMP noted multiple police cruisers were damaged in the pursuit, with two no longer drivable.

A 24-year-old man from PEI, along with a 29-year-old woman from PEI face 13 charges and 11 charges respectfully.

The counts include, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, flight from a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of property attained by crime.

Both of the accused face multiple probation and release order related charges as well.

The accused are set to make their first appearances on these charges in Provincial Court in Swift Current on Nov. 2.