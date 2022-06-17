2 products sold by Rocky Mountain Soap Company recalled

Health Canada says it is monitoring the voluntary recall of two products sold by a Canmore-based company for what it says is 'a potential microbial contamination.'

The agency released details about the recall on Thursday on its public website, saying that the company is taking steps to ensure customers who purchased two Broadspectrum solar protection products linked to the issue are informed.

The recall affects all lots of the Vanilla Coconut SPF 15 lip butter stick (model number: NPN 80068447) and the Face & Body Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 31 lotion (model number NPN 80068064).

Health Canada says the microbial/aerobic microbial content may be "out of specification" in the affected products.

It advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled products and contact your doctor if you have recently used them and have health concerns.

They should also find another sunscreen and use as directed on the product label.

"Health Canada strongly encourages the use of sunscreens to protect against harmful UV radiation and provides general sun safety tips as well as safety tips for parents," the agency said.

In a statement to CTV News on Friday, the Rocky Mountain Soap Company said it is in full cooperation with a review that will lead to recommendations to improve its manufacturing practices.

"Based on our external testing, the highest microbial count identified in any of our sunscreen products was roughly five per cent of the maximum allowed by Health Canada," said Lisa Scopelleti, vice-president of growth with Rocky Mountain Soap in an email. "We will continue to analyze and test these products with a goal of resolving Health Canada’s concerns and meeting the high expectations of our customers."

She says there have been no adverse reactions as a result of the recalled products and anyone who wishes to return their products will recieve a full refund.

"The safety and quality of our products is our first priority, and we are committed to resolving this as thoroughly and efficiently as possible."

Meanwhile, Health Canada says if additional safety concerns are identified as a result of this recall, it will take action and inform Canadians.