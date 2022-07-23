2 Regina teenagers charged with weapons offence
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
Two teenage boys are facing weapons charges following an incident in Regina on Friday night.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Legislative Drive around 11 p.m. for a report that two teenage boys were shooting a BB gun at street signs, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Police arrested the two teenagers, 16 and 17, without incident. They found a C02 BB gun and ammunition at the scene.
The boys are both charged with possession of a weapon.
The 17-year old will make his first appearance in Provincial Youth Court on Aug. 31 and the 16-year-old will make his on Sept. 7.
